Parham failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

Getting the start with Gerald Everett and the Chargers' other first-teamers sitting out, Parham was the intended recipient of Easton Stick's first throw but couldn't haul it in, which ended up being the story of the night for the fourth-year tight end. Meanwhile, depth TE Stone Smartt caught four of his five targets from Stick for 32 yards. Parham's 6-8 frame had made him an enticing red-zone sleeper even since he entered the league in 2020, but as yet it hasn't translated into any kind of consistent production.