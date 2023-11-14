Parham caught both of his targets for 18 yards in the 41-38 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Parham once again received a red-zone target, but he was unable to bring it down. He continues to see at minimum close to 30 snaps a game, but he's drawn just 10 total targets over the last four games in which Gerald Everett has been healthy.
