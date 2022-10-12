Parham failed to secure his only target in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Browns.

Parham made his debut Sunday after dealing with a hamstring injury to start the season, but the 25-year-old tight end was unable to produce in a very limited role. The veteran played on just 18 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps, and his one target was the fewest of any pass catcher targeted by Justin Herbert in the contest. Parham operated as the No. 3 tight end, playing behind both Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty. The 6-foot-8, 237-pounder should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Chargers host the Broncos in Week 6.