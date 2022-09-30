Parham (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
Parham is still looking to make his season debut while dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in early August. However, he appears to be getting close to making his return to game action after logging his first full practice Friday. In his absence, Gerald Everett has emerged as the top tight end, but Parham, who's caught 30 passes for 349 yards and six touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons, will likely carve out when he gets back to full strength.