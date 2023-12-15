Parham (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Raiders.
The backup tight end was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Parham only played 15 snaps in Week 14 against the Broncos, his second-lowest total of the season. Nick Vannett should see more snaps in his absence.
