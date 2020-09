Parham (coach's decision) will not suit up for Los Angeles' Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs, per the Chargers' official Twitter account.

The Stetson product still waits for the chance to make his NFL regular-season debut, after playing for the XFL's Dallas Renegades this past winter. Hunter Henry will, of course, serve as the starter against Kansas City, while Virgil Green and Stephen Anderson stand to see action in multi-tight end sets.