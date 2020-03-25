Chargers' Donald Parham: Lands in Los Angeles
Parham signed a two-year contract with the Chargers on Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Parham's most recent pro action came with the Dallas Renegades in the XFL, during which he logged 24 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns across five contests. He also spent time in Washington as an undrafted rookie last offseason. The Stetson product will now get a shot to compete for a depth role in the Chargers' tight end corps.
