Parham (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
2022 is quickly shaping up to be a lost season for Parham. The behemoth of a tight end missed the first four games of the regular season due to a hamstring and finally was activated in Week 5 only to suffer a concussion the following week. While the veteran managed to clear concussion protocol Thursday, it appears as if Parham once again will be forced to miss a large duration of time thanks to a hamstring issue. He'll be eligible to play in four weeks.