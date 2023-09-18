Parham caught one of his two targets for seven yards in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Titans.

Masked in what was a bad statistical outing for Parham was that the 6-foot-8 target played more snaps (34) than nominal starter Gerald Everett (28). When healthy, Parham has routinely been one of Justin Herbert's favorite big-play specialists, and in Week 1 the former XFL target drew a nifty red-zone touchdown to boot. Everett will likely never be completely fazed out of the offensive picture, especially with how often the Chargers run multiple tight ends on a given play, but Parham makes for an intriguing speculative pickup if he's eventually able to earn the lion's share of the tight end snaps moving forward.