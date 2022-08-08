Parham is dealing with a hamstring injury that will likely force him to miss approximately a week of practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Parham went down with an apparent leg injury during Saturday's practice, and coach Brandon Staley clarified Sunday that the tight end is dealing with a hamstring issue. The Chargers have their first preseason game Saturday against the Rams, and it certainly seems possible that Parham will be kept off the field. If the 24-year-old is ultimately sidelined, Tre' McKitty (undisclosed) and Hunter Kampmoyer could see increased looks against the Rams.