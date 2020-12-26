Coach Anthony Lynn said Parham will start at tight end if Hunter Henry isn't removed from the COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

With Henry looking unlikely to play, Parham and Stephen Anderson are the only tight ends on the roster. The Chargers may promote Matt Sokol from the practice squad before Sunday's game, but Parham will still be the favorite to get targets. The 6-foot-8 tight end had 307 yards and four touchdowns in five XFL games earlier this year, but he's caught just five of 15 targets for 75 yards and two TDs for the Chargers, averaging 12.5 offensive snaps in 11 appearances.