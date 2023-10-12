Parham (wrist) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Parham sprained his right wrist in the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Raiders before Los Angeles went on bye Week 5. The week off has given Parham some extra time to heal, but he's not yet been given the green light to play Monday against the Cowboys. Assuming he's able to put in a full practice Friday or Saturday, Parham should have a good chance at being available Monday. Parham frequently shares the field with starting tight end Gerald Everett, and though Parham has just six catches through four games, three have gone for touchdowns.