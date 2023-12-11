Parham (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Parham and fellow tight end Gerald Everett (hip) were both listed as limited as the Chargers began their preparations for Thursday's road game against the Raiders. While Parham would gain some appeal if he ultimately suits up and Everett doesn't, the entire Los Angeles passing game is likely facing a significant downgrade with Easton Stick expected to start at quarterback in place of Justin Herbert (finger).
