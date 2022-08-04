Parham is having a "great" training camp, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The 6-8 tight end is again making his case for a prominent role, though offseason signing Gerald Everett still figures to get most of the snaps on third downs and other passing situations. While he has six TDs among his 30 catches in two NFL seasons, Parham isn't likely to see enough volume to go with the splash plays unless Everett misses time.