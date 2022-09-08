Parham (hamstring) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Back-to-back missed practices set the stage for what Parham is able to do Friday to be pivotal with regard to his status for Sunday's season opener against the Raiders. If he's out or limited this weekend, Tre' McKitty would be a candidate to see added tight end snaps behind Gerald Everett.
