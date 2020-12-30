site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Donald Parham: Misses practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 30, 2020
Parham (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
With Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Parham now dealing with an unspecified illness, at this stage of the week Stephen Anderson is the
Chargers' top healthy tight end as Sunday's game against Kansas City approaches.
