Parham caught zero of his three targets in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders.

Parham's most memorable target came on the game's final play when quarterback Justin Herbert attempted to hit the 6-foot-8 tight end on a game-winning fade towards the upper right corner of the end zone only for the pass to be ruled incomplete upon review. Virgil Green (ankle) remains on IR which gives Parham the opportunity to contribute more to the Chargers' offense, but it's hard to expect much from the big-bodied target. The tight end played a mere nine snaps Sunday and will most likely play a similar role so long as Hunter Henry remains healthy.