The Chargers are not expected to tender Parham ahead of free agency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parham and Los Angeles reportedly had talks about a potential extension, but the two sides have been unable to agree to terms. That sets up the depth tight end, who appeared in just six games last season due to injuries, to search for a new role elsewhere. The 25-year-old shouldn't have much difficulty earning a reserve gig on the open market.