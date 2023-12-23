Parham (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's contest against the Bills.
Parham didn't play in last week's annihilation at the hands of the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, but the big-bodied tight end was able to practice in fully capacity throughout the week. As a result, it's clear the new coaching regime doesn't favor the veteran.
More News
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Clear of injury report•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Inactive Thursday•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Remains limited•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Limited to begin short week•
-
Chargers' Donald Parham: Struggles to produce•