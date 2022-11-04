Parham (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Parham was diagnosed with a concussion following Week 6 that sidelined him Week 7, but the Chargers' Week 8 bye helped him clear the protocol for head injuries earlier this week. However, a hamstring injury cropped up Thursday that held him out of practice, and he now will miss a second game in a row due to a health concern. With Parham out, Tre' McKitty and Richard Rodgers will be the candidates to get work behind starting tight end Gerald Everett.