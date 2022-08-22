Parham (hamstring) will miss another week, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Parham won't practice this week and will sit out a third straight preseason game when the Chargers face the Saints on Friday. Early reports suggested he'd miss about a week after injuring his hamstring Aug. 6, but he's now missing a third consecutive week of practice. If this lingers into the regular season, Gerald Everett and Tre'McKitty could pick up a few more TE snaps, while likely No. 3 receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) could play a bit more as well.