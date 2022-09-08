Parham (hamstring) did not participate during the Chargers' practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Parham has been dealing with a left hamstring injury since the beginning of August that kept him sidelined throughout much of the Chargers' training camp. The 25-year-old did return to practice last Wednesday, but it appears this injury has popped back up heading into Week 1 against Las Vegas. Parham caught 20 of his 27 targets for 190 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games last season, and he should slot in alongside Gerald Everett for the Chargers' primary tight end duties in 2022.