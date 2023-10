Parham (wrist) participated in Tuesday's practice with a brace on his right hand, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

Parham was forced out early versus the Raiders in Week 4 due to a sprained wrist, but it appears that his health has improved coming out of the Chargers' bye. It will be worth monitoring whether he's able to fully participate Thursday, when Los Angeles' first injury report of the week will be released. The team is looking ahead to a Monday Night Football contest against the Cowboys.