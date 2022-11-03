Parham (concussion) was listed as a DNP due to a hamstring issue on the Chargers' injury report Thursday.
Parham missed the first four games of the 2022 campaign with a hamstring injury before making his debut in Week 5. The 25-year-old then suffered a concussion in Week 6 and was sidelined for the following game against Seattle as a result. Parham apparently cleared protocols during the Bolts' bye week and returned to practice in full Wednesday, though he is now dealing with a hamstring issue once again. He will have one more practice to increase his activity before Sunday's game against the Falcons, or else he'll likely sit out for the sixth time this season.