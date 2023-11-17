Parham (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Parham is good to go after logging a full practice Friday. He'll be the top available tight end for the Chargers, as Gerald Everett (chest) has been ruled out. Parham scored three touchdowns in the season's first three games, but he has just one TD since then and has exceeded 22 yards only once in 2023.