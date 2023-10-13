Parham (wrist) practiced fully Friday.

Parham, who sprained his right wrist in the Chargers' Week 4 win over the Raiders, was limited Wednesday in the team's first practice coming off a bye, but the tight end's upgrade to full participation Friday has him on track to play Monday night against the Cowboys. In that context, Parham will continue to work in tandem with fellow TE Gerald Everett, an arrangement that's resulted in Parham catching six passes (on eight targets) for 33 yards through four games, with three of his catches having gone for touchdowns.