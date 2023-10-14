Parham (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Cowboys.
Parham was a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, yet the Chargers still chose to keep him on the injury report ahead of Monday's contest. The big-bodied tight end sprained his wrist back in Week 4 and certainly seems to be trending in the right direction following the team's Week 5 bye. More information regarding his status will likely emerge prior to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
