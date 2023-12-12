Parham (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Parham's participation is strictly an estimate as the team held a walkthrough practice in preparation for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders. The Chargers will likely hold a more formal practice Wednesday, which Parham's status for could provide a better clue as to his availability to play in the Week 15 matchup.
