Parham and the Chargers agreed to a contract Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Parham will return to Los Angeles after testing the open market. The tight end has spent the first three seasons of his career with the team, reeling in 10 catches for 130 yards and a score over six games in 2022. Parham will provide quarterback Justin Herbert with another familiar target in 2023.
