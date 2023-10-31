Parham caught four of his five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Parham's touchdown was his fourth red-zone score of the year and capped off what was a productive first-half for the Chargers against a clearly limited Bears team overall. Despite Gerald Everett (hip) being unavailable, Parham didn't deviate too much from his playing-time splits as Stone Smartt (39 snaps) and Tre' McKitty (15 snaps) each saw plenty of time even though the running game (54 yards on 25 carries) failed to take off. Expect Parham to be a potential low-end fantasy start Week 9 if Everett is once again unavailable.