Parham caught two of his four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 45-0 loss against the Patriots.

Parham did see a season-high in receptions (two), targets (four), yards (21) and snaps (19), but it's a byproduct of the Patriots taking away most of the Chargers' offensive options. The 23-year-old will likely revert back to his minimal role as the Chargers take on the Falcons next week whose weak defense to tight ends will allow for Hunter Henry to see more opportunities.