Parham caught 10 of his 12 targets for 130 yards and touchdown during the 2022-23 season.

Parham appeared in just six games as he battled various injuries throughout the season. Despite the limited playing time, Parham was still the most productive tight end on the roster aside from Gerald Everett. Everett's a restricted free agent this offseason and it'll be interesting to see if the big-bodied target will be brought back.