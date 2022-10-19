site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Donald Parham: Sidelined Wednesday
Oct 19, 2022
Parham (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
The same applies to Gerald Everett (illness), which leaves Tre' McKitty as the
Chargers' top healthy tight end at this stage of the week. Parham, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, now has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
