Parham caught three of his four targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Parham once again got the start with Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list and put together a second consecutive respectable outing. The former XFL tight end concludes his first campaign in the NFL with 10 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns, but the 6-foot-8 behemoth should be poised for at minimum a depth option next year after having to fight for a roster spot entering the 2020 campaign.