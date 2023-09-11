Parham caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in the 36-34 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Parham's touchdown came in the slot, as the 6-foot-8 target ran a quick slant and snared the bullet of a throw for a redzone touchdown. Health has been an issue for Parham over the past two seasons, but when he's available Parham is arguably one of the team's option in scoring situations. It's also worth noting the 26-year-old tallied more receptions and yards than starter Gerald Everett, although by a marginal amount.