Parham caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in the 17-14 win Sunday over the Titans.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Parham, who many had aspirations of being a fantasy difference maker after positive buzz following a strong preseason. The 25-year-old's latest stretch of injuries -- first with a concussion and then a hamstring injury that forced the big-bodied target to land on injured reserve -- ultimately cost Parham a total of seven games, but Sunday's return was an immediate reminder of the aforementioned potential. While blocking specialist Tre' McKitty still wound up out-snapping Parham (22 to 21), the former XFL tight end could be an interesting option if Gerald Everett were to miss any time.