Parham caught both his targets for four yards and two touchdowns in a 28-24 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

At this point it's clear the 6-foot-8 tight end is one of quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite red-zone options, with four of Parham's seven targets so far in 2023 coming inside the 20-yard line, leading to three short TDs. He played 34 snaps compared to starter Gerald Everett's 38 on Sunday, but it would be more encouraging for his fantasy consistency if Parham were more involved in all facets of the offense.