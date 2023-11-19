Parham caught four of six targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Packers.
Parham put together a season high in yardage while teammate Gerald Everett (chest) was sidelined. Along with his production, fellow tight end Stone Smartt scored a 51-yard touchdown Sunday, giving Los Angeles a great return from the position despite missing its top option. Parham's stock in Week 12 versus the Ravens figures to be somewhat dependent on Everett's availability.
