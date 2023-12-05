Parham brought in two of his four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Parham's four targets Sunday was fourth-best among the team, and it also marked his seventh game with two or more receptions. The backup also recorded 38 offensive snaps which is only one less than starting tight end Gerald Everett, but he was still underutilized compared to the starter. The 26-year-old has yet to record a game this season with five or more receptions and will continue to be a reserve option as long as Everett stays healthy.