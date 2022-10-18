Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that Parham is in concussion protocols, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Parham caught all three of his targets for 53 yards during Monday's overtime win, but he immediately took his helmet off and went to the sideline after his third and final catch, which is presumably when he suffered the concussion. His status for Week 7 remains unclear, but he'll likely have to log at least one full practice if he's going to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks.