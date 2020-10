Parham failed to haul in his lone target in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

After turning his first career target into a 19-yard touchdown reception Week 4 against the Buccaneers, Parham wasn't quite as lucky Monday. The former XFL standout remains an intriguing prospect, but so long as Hunter Henry is healthy, Parham likely won't have a consistent role in the Los Angeles passing game.