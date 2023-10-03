Parham was diagnosed with a sprained wrist after X-rays returned negative when he was examined following his exit from Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fortunately for Parham, he avoided any structural damage to his wrist, but even though the Chargers are on bye Week 5, he's not a lock to be available for the team's Week 6 game Oct. 16 versus the Cowboys. Though he's the Chargers' No. 2 tight end, Parham has outproduced starter Gerald Everett this season by virtue of finding the end zone on three of his six receptions through four games.