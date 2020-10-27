Parham caught one target for 22 yards and scored a touchdown in Sunday's 39-29 win against the Jaguars.

Justin Herbert targeted the tight end for a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter accounting for his first and only score of the game. No. 2 tight end Virgil Green suffered an ankle injury during the third quarter and will most likely be placed on injured reserve which should push Parham to the No. 2 role behind Hunter Henry, although Stephen Anderson could also play a factor as well. In any case, Parham's touchdowns have mostly been a byproduct of well designed plays as opposed to any sort of actionable focus.