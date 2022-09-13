Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Parham (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Chiefs, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Staley ruled out Parham two days in advance of the Week 2 matchup while the tight end remained a spectator in practice due to the left hamstring injury that has bothered him for over a month. Tre' McKitty, who hauled in three of four targets for 24 yards in the Chargers' season-opening win over the Raiders last weekend, should remain the clear No. 2 tight end behind Gerald Everett while Parham is out Thursday.