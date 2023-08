Parham (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's practice due to injury but was able to participate in individual drills Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The tight end doesn't appear to be battling anything serious, as he described the reason for being sidelined Tuesday as "working through some stuff from practice last week." Parham is a lock to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster, so it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out the team's preseason finale Friday against San Francisco.