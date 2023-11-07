Parham did not catch either of his two targets in Monday's 27-6 win over the Jets.
Parham's first target came on the second drive of the game as he narrowly missed recording his fifth touchdown of the season. While he played 32 offensive snaps compared to backups Nick Vannett (12) and Stone Smartt (nine), the extra workload just hasn't created enough consistent fantasy opportunities week to week.
