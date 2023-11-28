Parham didn't record a target in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens.

After coming off a season-high six targets and 57 yards in Week 11 with teammate Gerald Everett injured (chest), Parham struggled to find opportunities in the passing game, recording his third outing of the season with no catches. Although on the field for 28 snaps, the 26-year-old was outplayed by Everett who finished with four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown and even had one less target than third-string tight-end Stone Smartt (one). With a struggling team in need of a spark late in the season, Parham should have some opportunities to make plays but will struggle to find a sufficient workload if Everett continues to be healthy in the coming weeks.