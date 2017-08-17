Chargers' Donavon Clark: Returns to action in preseason opener
Clark (knee) played 14 snaps in Sunday's preseason opener against the Seahawks.
Clark suffered some misfortune in last year's preseason opener, tearing his ACL and landing on injured reserve. He was projected to serve as D.J. Fluker's backup last season and the 2016 seventh-round pick will likely battle for that spot again this season.
