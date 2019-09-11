Chargers' Dontae Johnson: Heading to Los Angeles
Johnson signed with the Chargers on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Johnson was a starter for the 49ers in 2017, but he spent last year with multiple teams and only suited up in just one game for the Bills. Since the Chargers are dealing with injuries to corner backs Michael Davis (hamstring) and Trevor Williams (quadriceps), who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Johnson will provide experienced depth in the secondary. His first chance to play will be Sunday versus the Lions.
