Chargers' Donte Jackson: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson (groin) is viewed as day-to-day, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Jackson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but it appears as if he avoided a major injury. Benjamin St-Juste stepped in for Jackson but suffered a shoulder injury of his own and is also considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh.
